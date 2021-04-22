UK condemns killing of Chad's president, calls for end to violence

Britain on Thursday condemned the killing of Chad's leader and called for an end to violence as the slain leader's son took over as president and armed forces commander, dissolving the government as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital.

"I condemn the killing of Chadian President Idriss Deby and send my sincere condolences to his family," foreign minister Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter.

"It is vital we see an end to the violence and focus on transition to civilian and constitutional rule."

