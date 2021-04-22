EU starts legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine delays, says Ireland

EU starts legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine delays, says IrelandReuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:50 IST
The European Commission has initiated a legal case against AstraZeneca over its "complete failure" to meet delivery and contractual agreements for its vaccine, Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Thursday.
"With regard to AstraZeneca, a legal case has been initiated by the (European) Commission and earlier this week I have joined Ireland as one of the parties to that legal case, specifically around AstraZeneca's complete failure to meet its delivery and contractual agreements for April, May and June," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
