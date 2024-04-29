Ireland mulls returning asylum seekers to UK amid border influx: Report

The Republic of Ireland is considering legislative changes to enable the return of asylum seekers to the United Kingdom. This move comes following a surge in arrivals over the border with Northern Ireland, which falls under UK jurisdiction, Al Jazeera reported, citing, broadcaster RTE. Minister of Justice Helen McEntee, slated to visit London on Monday, informed a parliamentary committee that an estimated 80 per cent of asylum applications in Ireland originate from individuals crossing the Northern Ireland border.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on the situation, noting that the influx underscores the efficacy of London's plan to redirect asylum seekers to Rwanda, serving as a deterrent. He stated to Sky News, "What it shows, I think, is that the deterrent is ... already having an impact because people are worried about coming here," as reported by Al Jazeera. Responding to Sunak's remarks, a spokesperson for Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the leader "does not comment on the migration policies of any other country but he is very clear about the importance of protecting the integrity of the migration system in Ireland", Al Jazeera reported, citing, RTE.

"Ireland has a rules-based system that must always be applied firmly and fairly," Harris also said. The spokesperson also said that the Irish PM had asked his justice minister "to bring proposals to cabinet next week to amend existing law regarding the designation of safe 'third countries' and allowing the return of inadmissible International Protection applicants to the UK".

McEntee is set to discuss the prospective returns policy during her meeting with British Home Secretary James Cleverly in London on Monday. "That's why I'm introducing fast processing, that's why I'll have emergency legislation at cabinet this week to make sure that we can effectively return people to the UK and that's why I'll be meeting with the home secretary to raise these issues on Monday," she told RTE, according to Al Jazeera.

Previously, Ireland classified the UK as a "safe third country" for asylum seeker returns. However, last month, the Irish high court deemed this designation in violation of European Union law, halting the process. In the UK, the Rwanda bill successfully navigated through the parliamentary process, culminating in its final approval last Monday. Sunak anticipates that this legislation will deter asylum seekers from attempting to reach the UK via small boats crossing the English Channel from northern Europe, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

