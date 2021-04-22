Security guard injured as militants loot bank in J-K's Baramulla

A security guard was injured on Thursday as three militants dressed in hazmat suits looted a bank branch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants armed with pistol, looted the Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Khore Sherabad in Pattan area of North Kashmir, a police official said.

''They fled in a vehicle which was parked outside the bank branch,'' he said.

The official said the militants also injured a security guard posted at the branch.

The robbers looted about Rs 6 lakh from the bank branch, he added.

Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants, the official said.

