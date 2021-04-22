Left Menu

Va Tech WABAG ranks 4th among top pvt water companies

22-04-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Thursday said it has secured the 4th Global rank among the top 50 private water companies by London-based Global Water Intelligence group, for providing safe and clean drinking water.

The company has become the only Indian entity to figure in the top 25 water treatment players globally.

The city-based VA Tech WABAG Ltd had bagged the Global 10th rank in 2017 and sixth in 2019.

In a statement, VA Tech WABAG said it was producing 26 million cubic metres of clean water every day besides treating 30 million cubic metres of waste water.

The company currently holds its highest-ever order book of Rs 11,050 crore including the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme to develop sewage treatment plants of 150 MLD capacity.

