Manhattan subway bomber sentenced to life plus 30 yrs in prison

Manhattan subway bomber sentenced to life plus 30 yrs in prisonReuters | New York | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:51 IST
A Bangladeshi man convicted of setting off a pipe bomb during rush hour in New York City's busiest subway station, Times Square, was sentenced on Thursday to life plus 30 years in prison.
Akayed Ullah, 31, of Brooklyn had claimed he wanted to kill only himself and was not acting on behalf of Islamic State when he detonated his homemade bomb on Dec. 11, 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
