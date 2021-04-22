Three people arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir in Rajasthan

Three people arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST
The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested three people for alleged black-marketing of remedesivir injection, which is in high demand as it is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Five injections were recovered from their possession, the police said.
Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said a special team formed to check hoarding and black-marketing of the drug took the action in Jhotwara, Bajajnagar and Kotwali police station areas.
Those arrested were identified as Rajpal Meena, Shah Rukh Khan and Ramavatar Yadav, he said.
