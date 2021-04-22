UN Security Council notes concern over humanitarian situation in Tigray

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region and allegations of human rights violations, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice," the 15-member council said in a statement agreed on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)