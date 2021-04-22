Left Menu

Two MP doctors among 5 arrested for Remdesivir black marketing

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:54 IST
Two MP doctors among 5 arrested for Remdesivir black marketing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two doctors working in private hospitals and three others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police special task force (STF) for allegedly black marketing key anti-viral drug Remdesivir, police said.

Remdesivir is being widely used in treating COVID-19 patients and its demand has skyrocketed following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Two doctors and three others were arrested for black marketing ofRemdesivir, STF (Jabalpur) Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni said.

He identified the arrested doctors as Jitendra Singh Thakur (26), working with Life Medicity Hospital, and Neeraj Sahu (26), employed with Ashish Hospital in the city.

The other three accused, Sudhir Soni (27), Rahul Vishwakarma (24) and Rakesh Malviya (31), work in Sanskardhani Hospital, the police officer said.

Four Remdesivir vials, six mobile phones, a four- wheeler and Rs 10,400 in cash were recovered from the accused persons, he said.

Thakur, through other accused persons, used to sell in the black market Remdesivir injections left by patients after recovering from the infection, he said.

Thakur used to hand over unused injections to Sahu, who would pass them on to Vishwakarma who later gave the vials to the other two accused for selling them in the black market, the police officer said.

The racket came to light when a policeman was sent as a decoy customer to purchase the injections from Sudhir Soni and Vishwakarma, he said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the STF officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-British archer Folkard back for fifth Games after giving birth

Naomi Folkard said after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics that she was ready to retire from archery because she needed to get a life but the Briton will be shooting for a medal again at her fifth Games in Tokyo.The big difference is that th...

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will continue to watch very closely the situation on Russias border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to r...

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021