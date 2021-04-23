Left Menu

Didn't know: Thief leaves stolen COVID-19 vaccines at tea stall in Haryana

in the store, Singh said.Later, a man came on a motorcycle and left the vaccines at a tea stall outside the Civil Lines police station.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:36 IST
Didn't know: Thief leaves stolen COVID-19 vaccines at tea stall in Haryana

Over 1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that were stolen from a government hospital in Haryana's Jind district on Wednesday night were returned hours later by the unidentified thief with a note that stated that he did not know that these were coronavirus jabs.

A total of 1,270 doses of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were stolen from the hospital, SHO of Civil Lines police station Rajender Singh said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after a sanitation worker of the hospital found the locks of the store and deep freezer broken this morning.

''The accused did not touch any other vaccine, medicine, cash, etc. in the store,'' Singh said.

Later, a man came on a motorcycle and left the vaccines at a tea stall outside the Civil Lines police station. He told people at the stall that the package contained food for a police official at the station, the officer said.

The thief also left a note in which he expressed regret over stealing the vaccines. He said that he did not know that these were COVID-19 vaccines, he added.

''It is possible that he wanted to steal some other vaccine or drug and returned what he had stolen after learning that it wasn't that,'' Singh said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he said.

''We have got some clues and hope to make an arrest soon,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rich nations under fire for funding gas as 'bridge fuel' overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels Updates with announcements at Bidens Leaders Summit o...

Intel forecasts revenue above expectations on strong data center demand

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.The wo...

Republicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed a 568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. The...

Climate change link to displacement of most vulnerable is clear: UNHCR

Coinciding with Earth Day on Thursday 22 March, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, published data showing how disasters linked to climate change likely worsen poverty, hunger and access to natural resources, stoking instability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021