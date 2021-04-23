Rockets hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

Rockets hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualtiesReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 02:50 IST
At least three rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport late on Thursday, Iraqi security officials said.
The officials said the rockets landed near the area of the airport which houses U.S. forces and there were no reported damages or casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)