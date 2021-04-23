Ether plunges 10% a day after hitting record high

Cryptocurrency Ether plunged more than 10% on Friday to as low as $2,140, a day after reaching a record high of $2,645.97.

Bitcoin also weakened, falling more than 5% to as low as $48,338.37.

