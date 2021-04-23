Left Menu

Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:07 IST
Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills - TASS
Russia flag Image Credit: ANI

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops from Crimea to their permanent bases after they took part in military exercises, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

