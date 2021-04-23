Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills - TASS

Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:07 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had begun returning troops from Crimea to their permanent bases after they took part in military exercises, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West.
