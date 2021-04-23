Left Menu

Kejriwal used PM conference with CMs on COVID-19 to play politics: Govt sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the COVID-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to play politics, government sources informed on Friday, adding that his speech was not meant for solutions but to evade responsibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the COVID-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to play politics, government sources informed on Friday, adding that his speech was not meant for solutions but to evade responsibility. "(He) chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that the Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only," sources told ANI.

They further said that Kejriwal raised the point of airlifting oxygen but was unaware that it was already being done. He spoke about Oxygen express by Railways but Railway sources say that he has not communicated anything about it to Railways.

Government sources added, "Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, the private conversations of the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers were televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility." Kejriwal raised the issue of huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi."Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state? Delhi chief minister said.

Amid an unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra called a meeting with chief ministers of states with high burden of coronavirus cases. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Health Minister were present at the meeting along with the Chief Ministers of the various states.

The country is currently witnessing a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many hospitals in states, facing acute oxygen shortages. As many as 2,263 deaths and 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over 3 lakh cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

