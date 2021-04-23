Left Menu

Ethiopia signs $907 mln financing pact with World Bank

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Ethiopia's finance ministry signed a $907 million financing agreement with the World Bank on Friday geared towards improving access to financing, the fight against COVID-19 and electricity investment, it said.

Some $700 million was a loan and $207 million a grant, the ministry said in a statement.

