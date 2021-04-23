Ukraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Ukraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in DonbassReuters | Kiev | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:44 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.
In a statement, Kuleba also urged Ukraine's Western partners to continue to monitor the situation closely and to take effective measures to deter Russia.
Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West.
