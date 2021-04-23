Thai court grants bail to 2 activists held for royal insults

A Thai court on Friday granted bail to two political activists detained since earlier this year accused of insulting the king, the lawyer said, in cases stemming from rallies that demanded reforms to the powerful monarchy. A youth-led movement that sprung up in a series of street protests last year broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a lese majeste law that makes insulting top royal family members punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, 60, and Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa, 29, were released from prison where they have been held in pre-trial detention on charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition. Somyot was jailed in early February and Pai in early March, both over their roles in a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace.

"Pai and Somyot has been released on a bail of 200,000 baht ($6,373) each," one of their lawyers, Krisadang Nutcharat, told Reuters. Their bail conditions require them to stay in Thailand, attend court sessions when summoned and refrain from doing anything that can offend the monarchy, Krisadang said.

At least 88 activists have been charged under lese majeste laws since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group that represent many of the defendants. Eleven of are in prison pending their trials, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, who have been on hunger strike for 39 and 25 days respectively. ($1 = 31.3800 baht)

