4 arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir injections in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:07 IST
Four people were arrested here on Friday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections, police said.

After receiving a tip-off, a team from Naka Hindola police station arrested Ram Sagar, Amandeep Madan, Ankur Vaishya and Anshu Gupta near the Charbagh Metro Station, Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

Police have recovered 116 remdesivir injections and Rs 1.94 lakh from the accused, he said, adding that an FIR was registered against them.

Remdesivir injections are currently in high demand as the drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to take strict action against those involved in the black-marketing of remdesivir and oxygen cylinders in the state.

He had ordered them to take action under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act against those involved in the practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

