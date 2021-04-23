S.Africa's Ramaphosa calls for mRNA technology transfer to low, middle income countries

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday called on pharmaceutical companies to transfer mRNA vaccine technology to low and middle income countries "free of intellectual property barriers".

Speaking at a virtual World Health Organization (WHO) briefing, Ramaphosa added that vaccine nationalism was seriously threatening the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening inequality.

"Let us together challenge vaccine nationalism and ensure that protecting intellectual property rights does not come at the expense of human lives," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)