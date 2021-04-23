Punjab Kings opt to bowl against MI, Ravi Bishnoi replaces M Ashwin

Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Friday.

While MI fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last game against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings brought in leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi in place of Murugan Ashwin. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

