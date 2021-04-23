Left Menu

Indian migrant worker succumbs to injuries in lorry accident in Singapore: report

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:23 IST
Indian migrant worker succumbs to injuries in lorry accident in Singapore: report

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI)A 28-year old Indian migrant worker has become the second victim to succumb to his injuries suffered during a road accident in Singapore, according to a media report on Friday.

Sugunan Sudheeshmon, who hailed from Kerala, suffered serious injuries while he along with 16 others were travelling to their worksite in the back of a trolley that collided with a truck on Tuesday, The Straits Times reported.

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was the first to succumb to the injuries immediately after the accident.

A non-profit organisation Migrant Worker’s Centre said it is working with the worker’s employer to furnish the documentation and claims needed to file for the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) compensation of Sugunan.

Its Raining Raincoats (IRR), another non-profit organisation, said a counsellor from the organisation has been speaking to Sugunan’s mother, who is a domestic worker in Singapore.

She had visited her son in hospital on Thursday night.

Sugunan and his wife, who is not aware of the incident till now, have an 18-month-old child, added the IRR volunteer.

Five more workers continue to be in the hospital.

“Currently five workers remain in a critical condition in the hospital. One of them has been moved from the intensive care unit to the high dependency unit, a statement from the MWC said.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...

IAF airlifts empty oxygen tankers, containers to filling stations across India

The Indian Air Force IAF airlifted big, empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country on Friday to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.Officials said...

Attacker fatally stabs police administrative worker near Paris

An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris. Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could no...

65 healthcare personnel deployed on Kumbh duty test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday.All of them have been kept in isolation, they said.A total of 751 healthcare personnel -- 336 doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021