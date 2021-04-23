Left Menu

Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:07 IST
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Khalsa Aid India on Friday said it will provide oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients in Delhi free of cost.

Delhi is facing a severe oxygen shortage for the past few days with several hospitals scrambling to shore up their oxygen supplies.

The NGO, which has recently procured 65 oxygen concentrators, said to avail the service people would have to fill up a registration form, and that patients with ''low oxygen saturation levels'' would be given priority.

The volunteers will be delivering oxygen concentrators in all parts of the capital, it said.

''There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of oxygen, we want to play a miniscule part to bridge that gap. Though our effort is like a drop of water in an ocean, it was much needed. We were getting requests for oxygen so we managed to procure concentrators for the needy under-privileged patients,'' said Amarpreet Singh, director of Khalsa Aid Project (Asia Chapter).

Singh said his organisation will procure more oxygen concentrators in the coming weeks, taking the number from present 65 to 100.

Oxygen concentrators, witnessing a massive surge in demand amid the crisis in Delhi, is a portable medical device used for delivering oxygen to individuals with breathing-related disorders. It filters the surrounding air, compressing it to the required density, and then delivers purified medical-grade oxygen into a pulse-dose delivery system or continuous stream system to the patient.

''Seeing the present situation we are trying to procure more machines to serve maximum (number of patients). The organisation has set up an online Whatsapp registration process to avoid physical contact. We are also trying to procure oxygen cylinders to fight this situation more efficiently,'' said advocate Puneet Singh, a trustee of Khalsa Aid India. The national capital on Thursday logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India builds infrastructures for three educational institutions in Nepal's Palpa

India has built infrastructures three educational institutions in Nepals Palpa district and handed it over in the last two days, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced on Friday. On 22nd and 23rd April 2021, newly constructed buildings o...

French prosecutors open terror probe in officer's killing

French prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing Friday of a French police official inside her police station near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris. Police shot and killed the attacker at the scene, ...

CREDAI-Pune offers 10 ventilators to civic hospitals

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of Indias CREDAI Pune Metro has given 10 ventilators and equal number of units of high oxygen flow devices to civic-run hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area.While the five unit...

Russia to resume flights to Egypt after 6-year hiatus

Russia plans to resume direct flights to Egypts Red Sea resort towns more than six years after the downing of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula, the Kremlin said Friday.President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021