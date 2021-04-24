Britain says it stands with France after attack on police employee

Britain says it stands with France after attack on police employeeReuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:27 IST
Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stood with France following the fatal stabbing of a police administrative worker, who President Emmanuel Macron said had been the victim of a terrorist attack.
"We stand with our French friends and allies following tragic news of a female police officer killed by a terrorist in Rambouillet while doing her job," Raab said on Twitter on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Raab
- Rambouillet
- France
- Dominic Raab
- French
- Britain
ALSO READ
France still in favour of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine-Veran
France recommends second mRNA COVID-19 dose for under-55s who got first dose with Astra
France to recommend mRNA COVID-19 shots as second dose for some after AstraZeneca - minister
Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax Ukraine
Families thwart COVID-19 patient transfers as third-wave grips France