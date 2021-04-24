Left Menu

Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

The report provided no details on the group.The border area between Iran and Afghanistan has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:58 IST
Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Members of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to the report.

Tasnim also said Guard troops confiscated explosives and weapons from the team, which it said was planning militant activities in the region. The report provided no details on the group.

The border area between Iran and Afghanistan has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hester Biosciences launches herbal veterinary products

Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat, and swine.Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, s...

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021