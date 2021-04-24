Myanmar agreed to end violence against civilians - Malaysia PM

Myanmar agreed to end violence against civilians - Malaysia PMReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:36 IST
Myanmar has accepted a proposal to stop violence against civilians, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday after an ASEAN meeting on the crisis in Myanmar, according to state news agency Bernama.
He also said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting was a success, Bernama reported.
"We have succeeded. It's beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today's meeting," Muhyiddin said, according to Bernama.
