Turkey says U.S. should "look at its own past" after Armenian genocide recognition

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:22 IST
"We strongly condemn and reject the U.S. President's remarks which only repeat the accusations of those whose sole agenda is enmity towards our country," Kalin said on Twitter. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday the United States should look to its own past in response to President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

"We strongly condemn and reject the U.S. President's remarks which only repeat the accusations of those whose sole agenda is enmity towards our country," Kalin said on Twitter. "We advise the U.S. President to look at (his country's) own past and present."

