Turkey says U.S. should "look at its own past" after Armenian genocide recognition

Turkey says U.S. should "look at its own past" after Armenian genocide recognitionReuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:22 IST
Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday the United States should look to its own past in response to President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
"We strongly condemn and reject the U.S. President's remarks which only repeat the accusations of those whose sole agenda is enmity towards our country," Kalin said on Twitter. "We advise the U.S. President to look at (his country's) own past and present."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Kalin
- Ibrahim Kalin
- U.S.
- Ottoman Empire
- Turkish
- Armenians
- United
ALSO READ
U.S., Philippine top diplomats express concerns over Chinese militia boats
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street
Birthday wishes pour in for U'khand CM on Twitter
China stocks post weekly loss on tightening worries, Sino-U.S. friction
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm near-record after easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street