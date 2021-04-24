Left Menu

Assam child rights body asks authorities to probe rape, murder of 12-year-old girl

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:44 IST
The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) on Saturday asked the Nagaon district administration to investigate on a fast-track mode the alleged rape and killing of a 12-year-old domestic help by her employer.

The ASCPCR, in a letter to the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, asked them to investigate the case on a fast-track mode so that a chargesheet can be filed by incorporating relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012, Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The girl who was engaged as a domestic help in a house at Khaighar village was allegedly raped and set ablaze after she was found to be pregnant, police said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the body on Thursday even before the arrival of her parents.

The police said that her employer has been arrested.

Neighbours have complained that the child was regularly abused.

The Commission has taken the case very seriously, an ASCPCR release said.

The police have assured the Commission that the chargesheet will be prepared on a fast-track mode and justice will be delivered, the release added.

