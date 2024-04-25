Assam: Interesting triangular contest on Nagaon seat with 64 percent minority votes

In the second phase of elections, the contest for the Nagaon seat of Assam is considered to be at high stakes. Voting is to be held here on Friday. Actually, it is being called a triangular contest here. The equations are also such that it cannot be said which way the camel will sit. Senior party leaders had campaigned heavily for the candidates of BJP, Congress and AIUDF. The special thing is that after the delimitation, this seat has 64 percent minority votes. In this matter, every candidate is saying that the minority is with that candidate. ANI also tried to understand this equation by talking to all three candidates. Suresh Bora is in the fray from BJP on the Nagaon seat, while the current MP Pradyut Bordoloi is trying his luck again from Congress. AIUDF has fielded Aminul Islam here, He is the only candidate from the minority community who is saying that he will get the minority votes.

ANI spoke to BJP candidate Suresh Bora. Suresh Bora said, "BJP is going to the voters with development. This is the most important issue. There are more than 18 lakh voters in the Lok Sabha seat." BJP candidate Suresh Bora said that the work done by the Prime Minister for the public is very important. Therefore, the message of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has reached every home. Suresh Bora said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa has done a lot of work in Assam, and minority brothers and sisters have understood that the issue of development is important, so they are with the BJP.

Current MP Pradyut Bordoloi is contesting from Congress on this seat. He said that Congress has suffered due to delimitation. In a conversation with ANI, he blamed the BJP for this and said that AIUDF is BJP's B team. Which cuts Congress's votes. He said that the BJP does politics of dividing the society. He said that the public elected him as MP in 2019. "We are against the politics that divides the society," he said. ANI spoke to AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam. Aminul Islam said that he is contesting the election on the issues raised regarding the problem of minorities and their citizenship rights. He alleged that minorities have not got their rights. He said that there is not a single central university in Nagaon. Apart from this, the issue of farmers is also very important.

Aminul Islam said that our party will not allow CAA to be implemented. At the same time, on the allegation of the Congress candidate of being the B team of BJP, he said that Congress candidates lie. When he did not get a BJP ticket, he was contesting elections from Congress. Let us tell you that there are more than 18 lakh voters in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, out of which 64 percent are minority votes. There has been a record of 83 percent voting here in the past. Whose figure is also expected to increase this time. Before 2019, Nagaon was called the stronghold of BJP. But in 2019, Congress' Pradyut Bordoloi had won. All three parties may be making their claims now, but it remains to be seen whom the public trusts. On Friday, the fate of the candidates will be decided in the EVMs. (ANI)

