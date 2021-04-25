Left Menu

11 UDF MPs write to CJI, seeking intervention for urgent hearing in Kappan case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:11 IST
11 UDF MPs write to CJI, seeking intervention for urgent hearing in Kappan case

Eleven MPs of the opposition UDF on Sunday sought the intervention of Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana for an urgent hearing of the case of journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested while on his way to Hathras, where a young Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang raped.

In a letter to the CJI, the MPs of the Congress led UDF said that Kappan, who is incarcerated by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mathura, sustained serious injuries after he fell unconscious in Mathura Jail.

''He is presently suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted in the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura.

His condition is serious and he needs better treatment.

We, therefore, implore you to save Shri Kappans life by giving him an urgent hearing in the matter requesting for issue of necessary orders to shift him from Mathura Medical College Hospital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi'', said the signatories.

They said Kappan, the Delhi based journalist from Kerala, was unable to consume food and had been denied use of a toilet for four days, due to which he has become extremely weak.

''It is shocking beyond words that such a grave violation of human rights is happening in our India, a democracy.

Therefore, we beseech you Sir, as the guardian of our Constitution, to examine this matter time sensitively and to provide an interim relief to Shri Siddique Kappan until the disposal of his Habeas Corpus application'', the letter said.

The signatories included K Sudhakaran, K Muraleedharan, E T Mohammed Basheer, V K Sreekandan, Ramya Haridas, Benny Behanan MP, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony, N K Premachandran and P V Abdul Wahab.

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the young Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped, allegedly by four upper-caste men.

The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital current...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021