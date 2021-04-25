Left Menu

Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to eleven

The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district rose to 11 on Sunday with the recovery of one more body, officials said.So far, 384 BRO workers caught in the avalanche, which occurred on Friday, have returned to safety.One more body was recovered from the avalanche site on Sunday taking the death toll to 11, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:03 IST
Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to eleven

The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district rose to 11 on Sunday with the recovery of one more body, officials said.

So far, 384 BRO workers caught in the avalanche, which occurred on Friday, have returned to safety.

One more body was recovered from the avalanche site on Sunday taking the death toll to 11, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya said. The bodies have been brought in two IAF helicopters to Joshimath where their post- mortem is being conducted, she said. The deceased have been identified as Tarni Singh, Manoj Thander, Rohit Singh, Niyaran Kandulna, Paul Kandulna, Hanuk Kandulna, Sajen Kandulna, Masi Das, Rahul Kumar, Nirmal Saindil and Sukhram Munda, Bhadauriya said. They were all from Jharkhand, she said. Seven people injured in the avalanche are being treated. Six of them are admitted in the Army Hospital at Joshimath and one has been referred to a hospital in Dehradun, she said.

The Chamoli DM and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh tried to reach the avalanche site in a helicopter to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused but it could not land in Sumna and they returned after making an aerial survey of the area. Information is being gathered from the BRO about those still missing after the avalanche, she said. Compensation will soon be made available to the affected families, the official said. Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of the Girthigad and the Kiogad, two streams that originate from the Dhauli Ganga river. BRO workers were at work on a road construction site when the avalanche occurred on Friday. A joint search and rescue operation by the ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, the district administration and the BRO continues at the site amid odds posed by heavy snowfall in the area recently, she said. The snow laden roads in the area are also being cleared, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Somalia's ex-leader says soldiers attacked his residence, says president to blame

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.His accusation came as Somali soldiers exchanged gunfire in the streets of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021