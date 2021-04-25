MP: 2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from Balaghat hosp

MP: 2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from Balaghat hospPTI | Balaghat | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:04 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing oxygen cylinders from the district hospital in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
Omprakash Bagde (31) and Govinda Pancheswar (25), both daily wage labourers, were arrested and one cylinder has been recovered from their possession, said Kotwali police station in charge MP Romde.
''We filed a police complaint on Friday after 20 cylinders, worth Rs 2.5 lakh, were found missing,'' said district hospital resident medical officer Dr Arun Lanjewar.
