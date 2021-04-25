Four held for black marketeering of Remdesivir in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday busted a racket involved in black marketeering of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and arrested four persons in Raipur. According to the Raipur Police, the racket was selling a Remdesivir injection for 25,000.

"The racket was selling an injection for Rs 25,000. Seven Remdesivir injections seized from the possession of arrested persons," said police. Earlier, three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose and Rs 1,20,000 in cash was seized from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)