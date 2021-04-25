MP: 3 hospital staffers, 5 others held for Remdesivir fraud

Three hospital staffers and five people connected to a medical college were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing and black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They would cart away injections meant for patients at a private hospital and then sell it at exorbitant rates amid huge demand for the anti-viral drug as COVID-19 cases spike sharply, an official said.

''Three of those arrested are workers at Deshmukh Hospital and Research Centre here, and they obtained Remdesivir injections by not providing it to patients who were prescribed the drug. The rest have passed out from or are under-graduates of RD Gardi Medical College,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amarendra Singh said.

''They would convince the patients that they had been administered Remdesivir. The vials would then be sold at high prices elsewhere. We have seized three vials and two anti- biotic injections from them,'' the Additional SP added.

