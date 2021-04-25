52 more undertrial prisoners test coronavirus positive in Mathura Jail

The surge in COVID-19 cases among the undertrials lodged in Mathura Jail is continuing as 52 new cases were detected in the latest report received on Sunday, officials said.

“They have been quarantined with other undertrials,” officials stated. According to the officials, 46 undertrials were found infected 10 days ago.

The condition of Popular Front of India (PFI) member and journalist Siddique Kappan, who was earlier hospitalised in KM Medical College, Mathura five days ago, is slowly improving.

Though most undertrials are hospitalised in COVID-19 centre of the jail, adequate security has been deployed in the hospitals where undertrials have been admitted for COVID-19 infection, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

The administration has taken the surge in COVID cases in the district as a challenge, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said. The focus of the administration is on increasing the number of oxygen beds.

According to the DM, arrangements of 800 oxygen beds have been made si far and shortly that number would cross 1,000.

Magistrates have been deployed to monitor the treatment of the patients, officials said, adding that there is no dearth of oxygen gas cylinders in the district.

