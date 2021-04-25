4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturday evening a police party of Sambhal Kotwali police station had gone to Nurio Sarai village to arrest Asad, the accused.

The family members of the accused and neighbours misbehaved with the police team, and helped the accused to flee the place. They also damaged the police vehicle, and hurled stones at it.

He added that four persons have been detained in this regard.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the four persons are being interrogated, and the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)