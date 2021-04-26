We must treat oxygen supply like ambulance: Centre in Delhi HC

Left Menu

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Monday, during the hearing of several petitions regarding the short supply of oxygen in the hospitals of Delhi, said that we must treat oxygen supplier vehicle like an ambulance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:42 IST
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Monday, during the hearing of several petitions regarding the short supply of oxygen in the hospitals of Delhi, said that we must treat oxygen supplier vehicle like an ambulance. Mehta also told INOX (Oxygen Vendor Company) to inform the government who is disrupting oxygen supply so that a criminal complaint can be registered immediately.

He also said there is an MHA order that the supply should be done under the protection so that it can reach smoothly to its destination. "We must treat oxygen supply like an ambulance." The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakha Palli heard the petitions regarding the shortage of oxygen supply in various Delhi's hospitals.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General suggested that the Delhi government should have a joint meeting of hospitals and suppliers. "We have enough quantity to supply oxygen to hospitals," he added. Meanwhile, Sidharth Jain, Managing Director of INOX oxygen supplier, told the court that the Delhi government had asked them to supply 125 MT and Centre had asked them to supply 85 MT, but "we have serviced hospitals with nearly 200 MT. The SOS calls are coming to us by 45 hospitals. We are very confused that to whom should we listen to."

Jain further said that they need court intervention and directions in this regards. "Please appreciate the supplier's stand as well. The state government should either tell suppliers to send or arrange. We are also short of staff as our half of the staff is COVID-19 positive. We have converted liquid nitrogen tankers to liquid oxygen, but do not have the supply chain to do this," he added in the court.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said that no sane person would like to act against people who are lifeline of city. "All we are asking is how much are you providing to whom and what time. It is fallacious to say that the state government has woken in the last two days." The different counsels appeared for several hospitals also apprised the court about the problem-focused by hospitals due to shortage of oxygen and what problem they are facing in communication with the nodal officer and other concerned authorities. (ANI)

