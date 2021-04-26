1 killed, two injured as cluster bus hits multiple vehicles in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

1 killed, two injured as cluster bus hits multiple vehicles in Delhi's Subhash NagarPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:10 IST
A speeding cluster bus rammed into a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Monday morning, leaving a 55-year-old man dead and two others injured, police said.
After receiving information about the accident around 8 am, police reached Subhash Nagar and found three men lying on the road, a police official said.
One of the three men was dead and two others -- Rajan (32) and Hansa (40) -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.
The deceased was identified as Mandeep Singh (55), a resident of Pratap Nagar.
The bus driver, Azad (29), was arrested and a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
