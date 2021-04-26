Left Menu

Upgrade COVID-19 testing infrastructure in national capital: HC to Delhi government

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to upgrade its infrastructure related to testing labs and testing centres in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:01 IST
Upgrade COVID-19 testing infrastructure in national capital: HC to Delhi government
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to upgrade its infrastructure related to testing labs and testing centres in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The court also directed the Delhi Government to ensure that no hospital in the national capital should refuse admission to those patients who are critical with COVID-19 associated symptoms and are in immediate need of hospitalisation, for want of a positive RT-PCR report.

The Delhi Government was also directed to give wide publication to its circular so that people are made aware of the position that hospital admission cannot be refused to any such patient. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the pandemic situation is beyond any imagination.

"It is a war-like situation and the government is doing its best. Let them work and don't throw the stone on government every time, " the court said. However, when the court was informed by counsel representing the central government that testing numbers in Delhi have been reduced, it asked the Delhi Government to upgrade infrastructure related to testing labs and testing centres for COVID-19.

With this direction, the Court disposed of the plea filed by Jaideep Ahuja through advocates Advocates Praveen K Sharma and Dhananjay Grover. The petitioner had sought directions for formulating a policy to ensure that all patients suffering from COVID-19 associated symptoms and who are in need of hospitalization on account of falling SpO2 levels will be hospitalized and provided with the appropriate treatment immediately on the basis of prescription of a registered medical practitioner and without insisting on an RT-PCR positive test result.

He also sought directions to the respondent to add more testing centers and upgrade the infrastructure for streamlined collection of RT-PCR samples. Delhi recorded 22,933 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 75,912 tests were conducted, according to Delhi Heath Department. The city had reported 24,103 new cases on Saturday out of 74,702 tests conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the markets rally.The start to the week was quiet as investors r...

Obstructing oxygen tankers amounts to endangering human lives, says Delhi HC

Obstructing cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients will tantamount to endangering human lives, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, pointing out that the Rajasthan government must honour the orders not to cause any ...

Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020

Portugal on Monday reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said. The country has reported a total of 16,965 ...

Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices

Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.The injunction from the Moscow pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021