Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs one lakh reward surrenders

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:06 IST
Four Naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh, surrendered before the police in insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

''Impressed by the Lon Varratu (return to your village) initiative of Dantewada police and also the state government's rehabilitation policy, the four surrendered decided to rejoin the society's mainstream,'' a police official said.

The surrendered Naxals were identified as 'CNM Commander' Bhima Madkam alias Tumeed Peka (27), and 'Jan Militia' members Ayatu Kunjam (34), Bhima alias Ramesh Kunjam (33) and Deva Bhaskar (31), police said.

Madkam was carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh on his head, police said. Deva was involved in attacking security forces and a polling team during the 2013 Assembly elections, police said. He was also involved in an anti-landmine blast at Cholnar area in 2015.

Madkam was involved in torching vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in 2019, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

