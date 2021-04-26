Left Menu

Polish government to discuss EU recovery fund amid coalition tensions

The largest opposition party Civic Platform has said it will not vote in favour of the own resources decision unless its amendments to the government's National Recovery Plan laying out how EU money would be spent are adopted.

Poland's government will discuss legislation essential to the European Union's recovery fund on Monday, a spokesman said, setting the scene for a parliamentary vote that could blow apart the country's ruling coalition.

Poland's ruling United Right coalition is split on the EU recovery fund, and the leader of largest party Law and Justice (PiS) has said there could be early elections if junior partner United Poland votes against the bill. "I am convinced that the government will accept this project, and that in parliament there will be a majority that will support the European recovery fund," Piotr Muller told a news conference.

European Union governments agreed in December that the bloc would borrow 750 billion euros ($906 billion) to help it bounce back from the economic damage caused by the pandemic. However, all of the EU's 27 governments need to ratify the decision to increase the bloc's resources, raising the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, for the recovery plan to go ahead.

With United Poland opposed to the plan due to concerns about Poland being saddled with debts, including those of other countries, as well as fears that the predominantly Catholic nation could be forced to accept liberal policies such as gay marriage, opposition support will be crucial. The largest opposition party Civic Platform has said it will not vote in favour of the own resources decision unless its amendments to the government's National Recovery Plan laying out how EU money would be spent are adopted. It says its amendments are necessary to stop the funds being misused.

The Left opposition group has said it will vote in favour. "The Left is the only parliamentary group that has made clear and concrete suggestions for the National Recovery Plan," Deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Policy Waldemar Buda said.

($1 = 0.8278 euros)

