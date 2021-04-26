Left Menu

Participants at all party meeting feel lockdown not needed in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Participants at an all-party meeting arrived at a consensus not to impose a lockdown in Kerala but to have strict restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:17 IST
Participants at all party meeting feel lockdown not needed in Kerala: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Participants at an all-party meeting arrived at a consensus not to impose a lockdown in Kerala but to have strict restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state, Ramesh Chennithala said, "The all-party meeting has decided to not go for a general lockdown in the state, but containment zones will be declared in places where they are necessary."

He said that the all-party meeting called for a curb to victory processions after election results are declared. "On May 2 we have decided not to have victory processions in the state. The opposition demanded free vaccination in the entire state as soon as possible. Blood banks should be put on alert so that more blood is available to COVID-19 patients. The government assured that the issues we raised will be addressed properly," he said.

He said, "Negotiations with both vaccine producers are going on regarding purchase of COVID-19 vaccines." According to Union Health Ministry, Kerala has an active COVID-19 case count of 2,19,221 as of 8 am on Monday to which 20,317 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since then and 8,122 recoveries. A total of 11,81,324 recoveries have been reported. The death toll in the state touched 5,110 with 30 deaths since 8 am on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French restaurants to reopen in staggered manner - Macron

French restaurants will reopen in a staggered fashion and on a regional basis, depending on the extent to which the COVID-19 epidemic is brought under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. French bars and restaurants have been ...

Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020

Portugal on Monday reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said. The country has reported a total of 16,965 ...

Obstructing oxygen tankers amounts to endangering human lives, says Delhi HC

Obstructing cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients will tantamount to endangering human lives, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, pointing out that the Rajasthan government must honour the orders not to cause any ...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the markets rally.The start to the week was quiet as investors r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021