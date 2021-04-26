Left Menu

Editors Guild demands proper medical care, dignified treatment of Kappan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:37 IST
Editors Guild demands proper medical care, dignified treatment of Kappan

The Editors Guild of India on Monday said it is deeply disturbed by reports of ''inhuman treatment'' being meted out to Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while on his way to Hathras, and demanded that he be given proper medical care as well as be treated with dignity.

In a statement, the Guild also urged the Supreme Court to urgently take up the pending writ petition on Kappan's arrest and give him a fair trial.

The Guild said it is deeply disturbed by reports of ''inhuman treatment being meted out to the journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in custody since October 2020, under the draconian UAPA, for trying to report on the rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh''.

His wife has alleged that her husband has been tied to a bed and is neither able to take food nor access toilet, while undergoing treatment at a Mathura hospital for Covid-19, the Guild said.

''This is shocking and should stir the conscience of the nation that a journalist is being treated in this cruel manner and being denied basic rights,'' it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been ignoring the demands from his family and the civil society for fair treatment of the journalist, the Guild alleged.

''It is further shocking that the Supreme Court of India has yet not intervened in this case to ensure a fair trial of the journalist, even though the Habeas Corpus petition challenging his arrest has been pending before the court for the past six months,'' it said. The Guild recalled that it had written a letter to the Chief Minister of UP in November 2020, highlighting several instances of state persecution and violence against journalists, including Kappan. The Guild demands that Kappan be given proper medical treatment at the earliest and that he be treated with dignity, the statement said. The wife of Siddique Kappan has written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking his immediate release from a hospital, alleging he is ''chained like an animal in a cot'' there.

Kappan, arrested on October 5 last year while on the way to Hathras which was home to a young Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped allegedly by four upper-caste men, is currently lodged in Medical College Hospital, Mathura, after he was found positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UK imposes sanctions on 14 Russians over Magnitsky case

The United Kingdom on Monday sanctioned 14 Russians who it said were complicit in the corruption uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison after alleging Russian officials were involved a massive tax ...

Mumbaikars flock for jabs as only 70% centres remain open

With the fear of a shortage of vaccines probably weighing on their minds, people queued up in scorching heat outside vaccination centres in Mumbai on Monday to receive anti COVID-19 jabs, a day after the civic body observed the fresh stock ...

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to ...

Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk -U.N.

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, U.N. health agencies warned on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021