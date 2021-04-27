Left Menu

SC extends limitation period for filing appeals due to surge in COVID-19 cases

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and an "alarming situation" faced by the litigants, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its interim order extended the limitation period for filing the appeals under all Central and State laws till further orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:14 IST
SC extends limitation period for filing appeals due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and an "alarming situation" faced by the litigants, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its interim order extended the limitation period for filing the appeals under all Central and State laws till further orders. The order was passed by a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

As per a media release, the Supreme Court Advocates On Records Association (SCAORA) had recently filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking its direction and restoration of the extension of the limitation period due to the second wave of COVID-19 as the litigants face an alarming situation. Earlier, the Supreme Court had decided to wave off the extension of the limitation period for filing appeals in March last year.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths, and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of infection rose to 1,76,36,307, while 1,45,56,209 people recovered and 1,97,894 died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC.

Order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in favour of company, clarifies SC....

Japan's defense ministry to open mass vaccination centre in Tokyo

Japan will open a mass vaccination centre in central Tokyo next month, officials said on Tuesday, part of the countrys bid to speed up its COVID-19 inoculation campaign as the Olympic Games looms.Japan imposed a third state of emergency in ...

China expects highway traffic to set record during Labour Day holiday

Travel during Chinas upcoming Labour Day holiday is expected to surge, with highway traffic on May 1 alone likely to exceed 60 million vehicles and set a new high, the government said on Tuesday. Traffic on the national highway network will...

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen: SC PTI PKS MNL SJK SA SA

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen SC PTI PKS MNL SJK SA SA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021