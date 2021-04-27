SC extends limitation period for filing appeals due to surge in COVID-19 cases

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and an "alarming situation" faced by the litigants, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its interim order extended the limitation period for filing the appeals under all Central and State laws till further orders. The order was passed by a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

As per a media release, the Supreme Court Advocates On Records Association (SCAORA) had recently filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking its direction and restoration of the extension of the limitation period due to the second wave of COVID-19 as the litigants face an alarming situation. Earlier, the Supreme Court had decided to wave off the extension of the limitation period for filing appeals in March last year.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths, and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of infection rose to 1,76,36,307, while 1,45,56,209 people recovered and 1,97,894 died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)