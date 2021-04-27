Delhi government to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok: Kejriwal
With Delhi facing a crippling shortage of life-saving oxygen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.
He said the scrambling for oxygen witnessed last week has been addressed and the situation has improved significantly in the past two days.
In the next month, the Delhi government will set up 44 oxygen plants at various hospitals, including 21 that will be imported from France. The Centre will install eight oxygen plants by April 30, Kejriwal said during an online briefing.
He said the Centre has provided five oxygen tankers to Delhi.
The Delhi government has urged the Centre to provide Indian Air Force aircraft for bringing the oxygen tankers from Bangkok. The tankers will start arriving in Delhi from Wednesday, he added.
Kejriwal, who had sought the help of chief ministers of other states and the country's top industrialists to resolve the oxygen crisis in the national capital, said ''tremendous'' cooperation has been received, with many of them urging not to be named for their contribution.
