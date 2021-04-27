Unconfirmed reports of vessel attacked off Saudi Arabia -Dryad

Unconfirmed reports of vessel attacked off Saudi Arabia -DryadReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:29 IST
Dryad Global is receiving "unconfirmed reports" that a vessel, possibly the NCC Dammam, has been attacked off the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, the maritime security group said on Twitter on Tuesday.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
