'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

A UK maritime organisation is reporting an incident off the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship. It comes as shipping across the Mideast has been targeted in attacks as part of an ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran amid negotiations over Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:03 IST
A UK maritime organization is reporting an "incident" of the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship. Details were scarce Tuesday on the incident in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident. It comes as shipping across the Mideast has been targeted in attacks as part of an ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran amid negotiations over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

