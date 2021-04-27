'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

A UK maritime organization is reporting an "incident" of the Saudi port of Yanbu as a private security firm is warning of a possible attack on a ship. Details were scarce Tuesday on the incident in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident. It comes as shipping across the Mideast has been targeted in attacks as part of an ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran amid negotiations over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

