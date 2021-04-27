Left Menu

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee and its only woman member, said Khalilzad, who also served under former Republican President Donald Trump, had not made including women enough of a priority. She said there was too much uncertainty about the plans for Afghanistan after Sept.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:33 IST
As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. lawmakers will grill President Joe Biden's envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure women's rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this year.

Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, will testify to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the panel's first public hearing on the administration's Afghanistan policy since Biden announced plans to withdraw troops by Sept. 11 after two decades of war. When Biden made his announcement on April 14, he said the United States would continue assisting Afghan security forces and civilian programs, including those for women and girls.

Members of Congress, many of whom are skeptical about the plans to bring home the 2,500 remaining troops, worry the U.S. departure would cede control to the Taliban, whose 1996-2001 rule severely curtailed activities for Afghan women. Since the Taliban was driven from power, the international community has poured billions into Afghanistan's development. Gains for women and girls in access to education and public life are repeatedly touted as one of the major successes.

Women have been underrepresented during peace talks, despite promises that they would have a place at the table. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee and its only woman member, said Khalilzad, who also served under former Republican President Donald Trump, had not made including women enough of a priority.

She said there was too much uncertainty about the plans for Afghanistan after Sept. 11 to know whether women's rights would be protected. "They at least recognize it's an issue, which is a start," Shaheen told Reuters. Shaheen, who is also on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said women's rights had been discussed at every briefing she had been to.

"I think it's important for us to continue to do everything we can," she said. HARSH RESTRICTIONS

Under the Taliban, women were barred from education or work, required to fully cover their bodies and faces, and could not leave home without a male relative. "Moral offenses" were punished by flogging and stoning. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, the foreign relations committee's chairman, said after a classified committee briefing last week that he had continuing concerns about ensuring rights for Afghan women and minorities will be protected.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he had no doubt the Taliban would close schools and again impose harsh restrictions on women. The Sept. 11 deadline - which marks 20 years since the attacks on the United States that prompted Washington to go to war in Afghanistan - extended the U.S. presence there beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated under Trump.

Graham was among Republicans, and some Democrats, who also questioned Trump's plan. Former Republican President George W. Bush, who sent the U.S. troops into Afghanistan in 2001, has also said he is worried.

"My first reaction was, 'Wow, these girls are going to have real trouble with the Taliban,'" Bush recently told NBC's "Today" show. "A lot of gains have been made, and so I'm deeply concerned about the plight of women and girls in that country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am: Official.

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021