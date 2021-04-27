Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 president visits Pride House as LGBTQ activists push equality law

Gon Matsunaka, the president of Pride House Tokyo, told Hashimoto during the discussion session that LGBTQ people face discrimination the most in sports industries as many sports requires a clear-cut gender division.

Tokyo 2020 president visits Pride House as LGBTQ activists push equality law
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto visited Pride House in Tokyo for the first time on Tuesday.

Her visit took place on the same day that an LGBT support group held a meeting at the parliament to call upon the Japanese government to enact the LGBT equality law as a legacy of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. ''When we will recall the Tokyo 2020 Games, I want people to think that this was a turning point for realizing diversity and harmony including understanding for LGBT,'' said Hashimoto during a discussion session held at the pride house. ''We need to take action right now to achieve that and it's the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee's responsibility.'' Pride House is the first permanent LGBTQ center in Tokyo and is officially recognized by the Olympics.

In Japan, same-sex marriage is not legally allowed, and transgender people are required to remove their reproductive organs to get their sex change reflected in family registration - a requirement that international medical experts and human rights groups criticize as inhumane. Gon Matsunaka, the president of Pride House Tokyo, told Hashimoto during the discussion session that LGBTQ people face discrimination the most in sports industries as many sports require a clear-cut gender division. ''The occasion that LGBTQ people face discrimination the most is said to be in sports industries. There are many sports in which players have to be divided between men and women. Sports also has some sort of masculinity as it competes with speed and power,'' said Matsunaka. Pride week runs in Japan from April 24th to May 5th during which the virtual rainbow pride parade and festival will be held online.

