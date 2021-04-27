Three hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources say

Three hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources sayReuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:59 IST
Three hostages, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.
Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two Spaniards have died. The hostages were taken after an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday.
