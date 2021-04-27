French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took control following President Idriss Deby's death last week.

Macron added as he hosted Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at a meeting in Paris, that he remained in favor of a peaceful transition in Chad, and that France would work with international partners in the region to improve the situation in the country.

